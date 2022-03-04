news, local-news,

A Nhill woman is raising money for the Leukemia Foundation by shaving off her dreadlocks as part of the World's Greatest Shave on Saturday, March 5. After six months of planning, and three months of intensive preparations, Tracey Matthews has arranged a grand day out in Nhill's Jaypex Park where attendees can see her four-year old dreads hit the floor. "I'm getting very nervous; I think I'm going to be just glad once it's over," Ms Matthew said. "Trying to organize a fundraiser by myself, without having any kind of organisation or committee and just doing it solo, is not an exciting adventure." "I tried to start small and it just ended up being a whole big day family fun events, so as long as it goes off without a hitch I'll be fine." READ MORE: Ms Matthews has enlisted help from all across the Wimmera and arranged for a BBQ and a raffle, among other attractions, including fairy floss and frozen drinks, while the Lions Club will be putting together a BBQ. One lucky entrant will win a one-on-one Skype acting lesson with actor Marcus Graham, who has appeared in David Lynch's Mulholland Drive, Home & Away and ABC's Jack Irish. "We're the barber from Warracknabeal come down for the day. Not only she gonna have a stall available, but she's going to be there to shave heads, including mine," Ms Matthews said. "We've got coloured hair spray, so all the kids can run around with fluorescent hair and face painting as well - and it's not just for the kids, all the adults and senior citizens can jump in as well." Ms Matthews thanked the support Nhill businesses had shown her in helping support the day. "Everyone's jumped in and done an amazing job of helping me," she said. MORE NEWS: "I've got Mulhallen's Mitre 10 in Nhill, and the Wimmera bakery and the IGA... so many other stores that have all jumped on board and making it possible. "We've even got a lady who's volunteered her time and her pony for pony rides. "Everything made on the day is going straight to the leukemia foundation.. it's all very exciting, though I'll be very glad once it's over. "I've been so busy I haven't actually had time to stop and wonder what I'm going to look like with a shaved head." Along with the support shown by those in the Wimmera, supporting Ms Matthews, she has also enjoyed support from friends all across Australia. "I've got friends coming down from Adelaide and I've got an amazing friend from Melbourne coming down and she's going to be the one that cuts my first dread off," she said. OTHER NEWS: "She's stage four terminal pancreatic cancer, so we don't know how much longer she's got. She's going to be the guest of honor for the day." It was Ms Matthews experience watching close friends battle cancer that inspired her to shave her head. "I've had a few friends over the last couple of years of being diagnosed with different cancers, not just leukemia," Ms Matthews said. "Another great friend in Queensland, her five-year-old, Lola, she actually got diagnosed with a very rare retina cancer. "After fighting for 18 months a year ago, she lost her eye. "It's these kinds of things where I've watched it around me and (my friends have) been so amazing and strong... it's made me want to do my part. "I thought, it's only hair, it grows back...so many cancer patients lose their hair, I'm lucky mine will just grow back and I can continue on. "This is just me doing my part to try and show them how much they mean to me and how much I care."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/356f4d47-8e20-49f0-8781-24adb1bebccc.jpg/r0_170_1184_839_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg