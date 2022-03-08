Hiscock and Martin take out Hornets' top honours

news, local-news,

Phenomenal return CBL seasons by the Horsham Hornets men and women were celebrated on Friday night at the sides' MVP dinner. Georgia Hiscock (56 votes) and Mitch Martin (59 votes) were the major award winners, taking out the Mel McClure and Owen Hughan medals for their outstanding seasons. For the women, Faith McKenzie was runner up (50 votes) and Ema Iredell was third (41 votes), while in the men's Sam Breuer (33 votes) was second and Cody Bryan (27 votes) was third. READ MORE: Hiscock - now a four-time Hornets' MVP winner - was terrific for the women's Hornets who fell just one game short of a grand final appearance. She played all 11 games, scoring an impressive 141-points and was consistently in the side's best players. Despite being no stranger to individual silverware, Hiscock told the Wimmera Mail-Times that the win is "still very special" to her. "I mean it's a team game so you never think of the individual accolades, but it is always nice to be recognised," Hiscock said. "I'm pretty proud of my season this year as well, so it was nice." The four-time MVP relished the chance to play CBL basketball again after the Hornets didn't enter a team in the 2020/21 season. "It was really nice to get back into it," she said. "Ema (Iredell) came back so it was nice to get some of the old team back together. "I probably came into this season a lot fitter than I have in the past even though we haven't had sport so that was probably the best thing for me really. Just having that year off reignites your love of the game." Martin, in his first season as captain, had a stellar season leading the men's Hornets to the CBL South West championship. The 20-year-old played all 12 matches and finished his team's highest scorer with 235-points, averaging just under 20-points per game. Martin now joins an illustrious list of Hornets' MVP winners that includes the likes of Hiscock, Tim Pickert, Cam Bruce, Sophie Alexander, Faith McKenzie, Darcy Tucker and Damien Skurrie. The championship captain told the Mail-Times that winning the MVP award "was pretty surreal at the time". "I think this is my eighth year and obviously Tim Pickert won it probably seven times," he said. "To see one of the greats keep winning it and then to get your chance to be up there for the Owen Hughan Medal is pretty special. "Especially for a guy (Hughan) that kickstarted my basketball as well. He taught me everything that I know now and still helps me a lot. It was a pretty special night." After years of development, Martin believed 2022 would be a big year for him. "It was my time," he said. "I still remember my first couple of years, I barely played and then the older guys such as Timmy and Cam and players like that told me I would get my chance and I guess this year was my chance. "It was funny because I dreamed of winning the championship, being a captain and being one of the main players. It all kinda worked out, so it was really good." Although they were both standouts on the court, both Hiscock and Martin were glowing in praise for their teammates. "At the start of the year I didn't think we were going to go well at all, because everyone kinda just left," Martin admitted. "You had Aussie and Jezza who went over to America, Skuz retired and Tim retired. It just proved how strong Horsham basketball is." MORE NEWS: "I think with the challenges of COVID this year - we had players in and out due to that. - we did an exceptional job," Hiscock said. "I think we could have made it all the way. It would have been nice to be up there with the boys but throughout all the challenges that we had, we did a great job." Hornets stalwart Tim Wade and 2022 men's coach Scott Benbow were also rewarded for their years of service with Hornets Life Membership. In round 6 against Portland Wade played his 200th game for the side, while Benbow - now a championship CBL head coach after one season - has been involved in coaching junior and Senior Horsham sides for many years. Imogen Worthy and Max Bryan were also honoured with the Nikki De Wit Memorial Award and the Graham Adams Memorial Award.

