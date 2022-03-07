Warnie, a legendary wizard without comparison

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

They don't make them like Shane Warne anymore. Fortunately, for coaches, administrators and PR companies, they never did beforehand and haven't done so since. The "king of spin" was different from the moment he made his debut for Australia, with a terrible haircut and equally terrible figures - 1-150 at the SCG. Similar blow-outs occurred during his initial games until a fateful MCG test in 1992 against the all-powerful West Indies juggernaut. This was the first test match I remember as a child. I actually went to the 1991 MCG test match as an energetic nine-year-old, but I don't remember the game itself. Watching the game from my uncle's living room, the Windies were set 359 with plenty of time. At 1-148, with captain Richie Richardson and Phil Simmons reaching half-centuries, they would have been chuffed. Warnie bowled Richardson with a deadly flipper - it was like a bolt of lightning - and the captain trotted back to the pavilion. Warne finished the game with 7-52, gave the Aussies a 1-0 lead in the series and gave the world a glimpse of what he could achieve. However, many would say SK Warne announced himself to the world, in June 1993, with what became known in cricket as the "ball of the century". Warne's first delivery in the sport's greatest contest, the Ashes, was simply outrageous. But that was just the start. Not content with bowling English batsman Mike Gatting with a ball that turned viciously across, the youngster with peroxide blonde hair went on to finish the series as its leading wicket-taker, with 34, followed closely by Merv Hughes, who played the whole series with a knee injury that ended his career far too early. By the time Warnie retired in 2007, as the greatest leggie of all time, he had claimed 708 Test match scalps. This mark is yet to be threatened, more than 15 years on, by any other Australian bowler. Glenn McGrath sits seconds, with 563. While no one who saw a cricket ball rotating out of Warne's famous right wrist could deny his in-game wizardry, he was just as unique off the field. Before Friday, when he died suddenly at the age of 52 in Thailand, Warne was one of Australia's most famous and colourful personalities. There were many strange moments, like when he celebrated a victory by dancing with a stump on the dressing room balcony or when he had spaghetti and baked beans flown to India after finding the local food less than impressive. Then there were the scandals, which included Warne being fined for accepting money from a man dubbed "John the bookmaker" in exchange for information. We can't forget "Cameraman Joe". The most significant blight on his legendary career came on the eve of the 2003 World Cup when Warne was sent home and banned from cricket for a year after testing positive for a banned drug. He later said he had taken a diet pill from his mother. Sex scandals featured, too, costing Warne his marriage to the mother of his children. Just before his death, a documentary, Shane, delved into the character of a man who came close to an Australian rules football career before becoming a rock star in a very different sport. He could have been a low-tier forward for the Saints, who fizzled out after a handful of seasons, but instead he witnessed a cricketing magician. There was a period in my childhood, when watching the Aussies bowl was the most exciting past time of the summer. Warnie bowling in tandem with McGrath, Brett Lee, Jason Gillespie or Andy Bichel was glorious. Something that was overlooked across the weekend was how Warnie gave back to his opponents. At the conclusion of each series, Warnie would talk to the opposition leggie, give them tips and simply enhance the craft. He did it for the love of cricket. A beloved yet flawed and often polarising figure, he will continue to occupy a unique place in the Australian pantheon after packing more into his relatively short life than most could fit into several stints on Earth.

