The final regular-season round (13) of Central Wimmera Tennis was played at the weekend, ahead of the semi-finals slated for March 19. Despite some unfavourable weather conditions only two senior matches were washed out. In the Pennant division, the top-four didn't change and will see Horsham Lawn (first), Kalkee (second), St Michael's (third) and Drung South Purple (fourth), feature in the next stage of the competition. READ MORE: Unfortunately, only one Pennant match was able to be completed in round 13; the tie between Kalkee and Drung South Purple. Drung South Purple triumphed in that clash - 6 (75) - 6 (68) - in an absolute thriller. Playing away, Purple raced out of the blocks to win the first two rubbers; both of which were doubles. In the third rubber, Matthew Beddison put Kalkee on the board when he defeated Benn Molineaux 8-5 in their singles contest. Emily Polack then backed up Beddison's victory with a win of her own, to put the Kees back on even terms. Things remained even between the two sides until the ninth and tenth rubber, when consecutive Kalkee wins provided them with a 6-4 rubber lead. With the match on the line, Purple rallied, with wins to Dylan Emmerson and Kate-lyn Perkin earning them victory by just seven games. Perkin was a standout for the Kees and was the only player from either side to win all three rubbers. Before rain forced the abandonment of play, Drung South Orange lead Central Park 2 (16) - 0 (3) while no play occurred before the Horsham Lawn versus St Michael's match was washed out. The Pennant division semi-finals will see Horsham Lawn take on Drung South Purple and Kalkee play St Michael's. In the A Special division Natimuk finished first, ahead of Horsham Lawn Gillespie, Horsham Lawn Thompson and Telangatuk East. The regular season concluded with victories to Telangatuk East, Homers, Natimuk, Horsham Lawn Thompson and Brimpaen. In the semi-finals Natimuk will face Telangatuk East for a spot in the grand final, while it will be a battle between the two Horsham Lawn Teams to decide who fills the remaining vacancy. MORE NEWS: In A Grade Haven finished as the minor premiers ahead of Horsham Lawn O'Connor, Horsham Lawn Bardell and Drung South. Natimuk, O'connor and Haven all secured wins at the weekend. In the semi-finals Haven will verse Drung South, while similar to A Special, the two Horsham Lawn sides will play each other. Last but not least, it was Laharum who cruised to the minor premiership in B Special, with St Michael's Horsham Lawn and Haven rounding out the remaining top-four teams. Laharum will play Haven in one semi-final, while St Michael's will face Horsham Lawn in the other semi-final.

