A CFA spokesperson says there is no radiation risk from the scene of a truck fire in Balmoral which was carrying radioactive mineral sands. On Sunday, at about 3.30pm CFA crews were called out to the scene of a truck fire on Natimuk-Hamilton Road. When crews arrived they discovered One B Double truck's trailer was on fire. The trailer was carrying mining sand and there were initial concerns that this could be hazardous and an exclusion zone was established. However, the level of radiation was low and Hazmat was cancelled. READ MORE: Worksafe ,EPA, VicRoads and the Department of Health were contacted. Victoria Police also attended to direct traffic away from the area. At approx. 4.15pm the fire was under control and extinguished. The driver of the truck was uninjured. The scene was declared safe just after 5.30pm.

