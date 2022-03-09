news, local-news,

THE town of Nhill gathered at Jaypex Park on Saturday to watch people chop their locks to raise money for the World's Greatest Shave. More than $3000 was raised in donations for the Leukemia Foundation - with the day's attractions including a barbecue hosted by the Nhill Lions Club and ticket raffle. Tracey Matthews was one of the participants in the event, who shaved her four-year-old dreadlocks in support of her friend with stage four terminal pancreatic cancer. She said despite rain in the morning the event saw good crowds. READ MORE: "It went brilliantly. Originally it was raining, so that kind of put a damper on everything, but once the sun shone on midday people came down and we had so much fun," she said. "I had my dreads cut off and my two daughters and son had their hair cut off. A bunch of other people came up and got their hair cut too." Friends and family had turns shaving off some of Ms Matthews' dreadlocks, before a barber from Warracknabeal come down to shear the remainder of the impressive hair. Clippings from the event have been collected and will be donated to create wigs for patients undergoing chemotherapy. Ms Matthews said in total the event raised $3700, on top of an additional $500 donation from Mulhallen's Mitre 10. One lucky raffle entrant, Ms Matthews' daughter, a one-on-one Skype acting lesson with actor Marcus Graham, who has appeared in David Lynch's Mulholland Drive, Home & Away and ABC's Jack Irish. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

