Reminder to protect valuable paddock trees when burning stubble

news, local-news,

The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) is asking all landowners to take the necessary steps to protect paddock trees when burning stubble on their properties. With fire restrictions in place until May, whether applying for a permit or waiting until restrictions ease, there may be an increase in this activity in the coming months. Grampians Regional Manager Natural Environment Programs, Michelle Butler said: "Paddock trees have huge biodiversity benefits and good preparation before burning on your property is important and will avoid impacts to paddock trees. "Paddock trees shelter important pollinators, provide habitat for native wildlife, including birds that feed on pests, store carbon, reduce wind impacts to crops and shade stock," Ms Butler said. Australian National University research has found that paddock trees will often flower more heavily than other trees, providing important food source for wildlife, such as honeyeaters, sugar gliders and other animals that depend on nectar and pollen. OTHER NEWS: "Higher rainfall in many areas over the last year, coupled with reports of rising mice numbers, means stubble burning might be utilised more this season," Ms Butler said. "Native trees are protected by law and there are ways to avoid damaging them because once lost, these trees are impossible to replace in a person's lifetime. Good planning and management are crucial to ensure they are protected in the long term. "We recommend that you slash around the base of the tree to establish an adequate fire break, remove any woody debris from the base of the tree or wet the area around the tree before beginning your burn. "Ensuring that you have adequate water on hand and the right equipment to extinguish the fire is also essential." Anyone wanting to report concerns about stubble burning and the destruction of any paddock trees should contact their local council. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/38c28ded-e17c-40d7-a287-c7a6c086f881.JPG/r10_438_4277_2849_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg