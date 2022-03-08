news, local-news,

VOLUNTEERS are thanking the 53 registrants who came along for the Clean Up Australia day event in Horsham, on Sunday, March 6. The community effort resulted in nine cubic metres of rubbish and litter being collected from Horsham's urban areas, highways and underpasses. Included in the Collection were 120 face masks, thousands of discarded drink cans, large timber and steel items and even a discarded baby car seat. Horsham Tidy Towns committee chair David Eltringham thanked everyone who was involved in the effort. READ MORE: "Registrants who were on the clean up job from 9.30am to 12.30pm , included our Mayor Robyn Gulline who did as great job teaming up to clean up various public carparks," he said. "Unfortunately there was no other Council support for the day. "Particular areas that were cleaned up included Under the Railway Bridge Overpass, considered the worst littered site, Laneways and the Horsham Railway area. "Regretfully several areas of very unacceptable disposal of soiled personal items together with a large sump oil dump were encountered by the workers." The Horsham Tidy Towns Committee looks to continue the spirit of 'Clean up Australia Day' with regular monthly clean-ups of litter hotspots in the community.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/7e2f0bfa-84c0-4394-bbda-55bf64bc51f1.jpg/r0_26_471_292_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg