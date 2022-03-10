news, local-news,

WARRACKNABEAL's Valerie Wardle is one of many volunteers at the Woodbine Op Shop, a place where the community can pick up goods while supporting a not-for-profit organisation that provides programs for people with disabilities. The Woodbine Ladies Auxiliary Club manage the op shop where they used monies raised to put back into the community. Mrs Wardle has volunteered for more than 10 years at the op shop. "When I was on the farm it was a bit far to volunteer in the shop but I would come in and help sort," she said. "When I came to town I thought I could manage a half-day a week. "I share the day with another lady. It's good with two people here. Mrs Wardle said she enjoyed helping others and being part of a community organisation that gives back. "It's nice working together with others," she said. "There hasn't been a huge change from when I started volunteering. Throughout the pandemic, the op shop was closed to the public. Mrs Wardle said she missed seeing people each week. "I missed a lot of things but seeing people was a big one," she said. "It's what I love about the op shop the most." Volunteers are treated to different activities to show their appreciation. "We went over to Nullawil from Sea Lake to look at the silos and back to Birchip for lunch," she said. OTHER NEWS: "We had a big day out and it was great." Mrs Wardle said during the festive season, she made Christmas boxes as part of Operation Christmas Child. "In those boxes are things for children," she said. "There is something to love, something to wear and something like a toy. "I sometimes find little treasures to put into the boxes from within the op shop." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/ba15581d-d050-4de8-b27a-3f9e7fac15a8.jpg/r10_627_4022_2894_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg