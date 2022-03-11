news, local-news,

The Horsham Cricket Association semi-final clashes have been set, following Saturday's thrilling final round clashes. In A Grade it was an upset win over first-placed Noradjuha-Toolondo that kept West Wimmera's season alive and propelled them into fourth ahead of Jung Tigers. READ MORE: Batting first at City Oval the Warriors started strongly, thanks to openers Nathan Alexander and Mitch Dahlenburg. The pair combined for who 48 for the first wicket before Jordan McDonald dismissed Alexander for a measured 14. From there on the Warriors were able to create a steady flow of runs through numerous partnerships of 15-plus runs; however tight bowling from the Bullants ensured the run-scoring didn't get too out of hand. Dahlenburg was the star of the show becoming the eighth wicket to fall for a classy 78. With their season on the line, the Warriors finished with a defendable 9-167 off their 40 overs. Tony Caccaviello was the best of the Bullants' bowlers claiming 3-26. In reply, the Bullants' batters were watchful in their approach and at 3-40 were still in with a chance. Matt Combe and Caccaviello put on 21 for the fourth wicket, but when the latter went for 17 the tide had turned in the Warriors' favour. Combe did his best to reel in the runs, but when he was caught for a team-high 47, the side was 8-128 and running out of wickets and overs. After 39.2 overs the Bullants were dismissed for 140, 28 runs short of their victory target. In the other A Grade match, Rup-Minyip secured a 20 run win over Homers at Sunnyside Recreation Reserve. After winning the toss and batting, the Blue Panthers compiled an imposing 6-191 off their 45 overs. There was a host of batting contributions, headlined by Mark Mbofana (53 not out), Jamie Byrne (43) and Dylan Eats (38). Joey Nagorcka was the best of the Homers' bowlers snaring 2-18. In response, Homers were dismissed for 171 with 11 balls remaining. Young gun Logan Millar stood up when it mattered to make a composed match-high 54, while Will Goudie added a valuable 40. Caeleb Leith was the Blue Panthers best with ball in hand taking 3-14. MORE NEWS: The semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday and pit the Bullants (first) against the Warriors (fourth) and Homers (second) against Rup-Minyip (third). In B Grade Blackheath-Dimboola, Lubeck-Murtoa and Horsham Saints all secured wins. In the semi-finals Blackheath-Dimboola (first) will take on the Saints (fourth), while Colts (second) will play Laharum (third). In C Grade Blackheath-Dimboola, Laharum, Homers and West Wimmera all won their final round games. The semi-finals will see West Wimmera (first) face Quantong (fourth) and Horsham Saints Black (second) verse Blackheath Dimboola (third). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

