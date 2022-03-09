news, local-news,

Renowned for her composure on the basketball court, Hornets sharpshooter Caitlin Story faced a new kind of pressure on Saturday night. In front of more than 6000 screaming NBL fans at John Cain Arena, Story was given the unlikely task of sinking a half-court shot at half-time of the Melbourne United and Brisbane Bullets match. Aside from pride, there was also the small matter of $55,500 on the line, as part of the Sportsbet Dunkuary competition. READ MORE: "I was so nervous," Story told the Mail-Times. "It was nearly a packed house at the Melbourne United, Brisbane Bullets game. "My family came down and watched and my brother and my Aunty and Liv (Hornets' captain Olivia Jones) was there as well and another friend from Horsham too." Unfortunately, Story missed the half-court shot, but the chance to win $27,000 hung on her ability to sink a three-pointer. She admitted that attempt "looked really good" before bouncing out. Moving closer to the basket, Story was given a chance to win $13,875 by nailing a free throw. And like she has done many times before for the Hornets, she came up clutch. Story's financial windfall wasn't over yet. Sportsbet offered an extra $10,000 to the Hornet if Aussie basketball legend Andrew Gaze could hit a three-pointer in an act of generosity. Gaze missed but executed a layup for the ten grand to bring Story's total prize money to $23,875. "It was a great experience to be with him (Gaze) on the court and he was such a gentleman," Story said. After posing for photos with two giant novelty cheques, Story was posed the age-old question of how she would spend the money. "I had an interview with the lady at the basketball and she said 'don't be boring and say you're going to save it'," she said. "So I had to make up something. I said I wanted to go on holiday to Vegas and watch the NBA in America. "That's what I said to them, but I want to save it." Story's once-in-a-lifetime experience didn't finish at the basketball and continued long into the night. "We had free accommodation at Crown, so we went to Crown and celebrated for a fair while into the early hours of the morning as you would do," she said. "I put a little bit (of money) in and didn't win, so I thought I better keep it. "And my family came as well, so that was nice. MORE NEWS: "It was a very good weekend." What makes Story's tale even more unbelievable is that she initially "had no idea" that she was in the competition as her dad entered her. "I got a phone call on the Monday and I thought, 'I haven't entered a Sportsbet competition so it might be a scam'," she said. "I didn't call back for a while, and then they sent me an email, and it was a legitimate competition. "So I rang her back and I was randomly selected out of millions of Australians which is pretty lucky." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

