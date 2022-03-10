news, local-news,

A Dimboola business owner is looking to change the long-held perception of not being able to get a coffee after 2pm in the Wimmera with a new business venture. Chan Uoy is in the process of overseeing a renovation to the rear of the Dimboola Imaginarium building, to allow the space to be used as an afternoon tea spot. The revamped store will have space for small cafe tables, a three-metre long communal table, private afternoon tea space and Parisian-style street tables. Mr Uoy said the move comes after listening to the feedback from new travellers to the Wimmera, who found the region lacking in afternoon tea options. READ MORE: "Since I have been in Dimboola and had the shop, we get lots of feedback from travellers and locals," he said. "You go to a place and most times after 2pm you can't find anywhere open for a coffee or a light snack. "Obviously, there is a demand and there is a void within that time slot." However, Mr Uoy, a 20 year veteran in Melbourne's restaurant scene, said the new addition would only add onto what the store had on offer, and was not a "hardcore" transition to hospitality. Before purchasing the Dimboola Imaginarium with his partner in 2020, Mr Uoy owned and operated a Cambodian restaurant in Melbourne's Yarraville. "When I first went to Yarraville I was told the girls would not walk down the street after 6pm because it was traditionally a very rough area," he said. "The shop I bought had a steel roller shutter and I thought wow, steel roller shutters scream fear. OTHER NEWS: "As part of the change, I replaced the steel roller shutters with french windows and french doors with beveled glass. This is the complete opposite of a steel roller shutter, so it was really about changing perceptions." "We were so unique we attracted people from the inner-east and some of them would say 'I've never crossed the Westgate Bridge before'." Changing perceptions was front of mind when the two purchased the National Australia Bank building in Dimboola, looking to provide an experience wholly unique to any other part of regional Victoria. "Coming to Dimboola, I see Dimboola as the equivalent of my Yarraville experience, because it is about changing perceptions and providing a new experience," he said. "Word of mouth is working here now. More people are coming to the Wimmera and Dimboola, so therefore we need to provide them with something, we need to reward them for coming four hours this way." Plans have also been made to convert the Imaginarium's driveway into an outdoor function space, which will see its debut at the Dimboola Steampunk Festival. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/89ef29e7-aedb-475c-ab65-793577fe75b6.JPG/r12_290_5555_3422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg