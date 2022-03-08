Man charged after failing to stop at hit and run collision

news, local-news,

NORTHERN Grampians Highway Patrol have charged a man following a hit and run collision at Concongella, near Stawell on March 7. Police were informed a female cyclist was travelling east along Landsborough Road when she was hit by a car at about 8.30am. It is alleged the driver did not stop to help and left the scene. A 68-year-old Concongella woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. OTHER NEWS: The man in his 20s, was charged with failing to render assistance, failing to stop at the scene and negligent driving causing injury. He will appear at Stawell Magistrates' Court on 28 June. Anyone with dash-cam footage or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

