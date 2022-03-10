news, local-news,

Horsham wheelchair basketball champion Jannik Blair was thrilled to win the 2022 Sandy Blythe Medal alongside close friend Tom O'Neill-Thorne, for his performances at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. The Sandy Blythe Medal is awarded to the best Australian Men's wheelchair basketball player at a benchmark event and is voted on by their peers. 2021 is the second time that Blair has won the award, after first winning it in 2016. "It's a huge honour and it always is to win the Sandy Blythe Medal," Blair told the Wimmera Mail-Times. "I was stoked and overwhelmed the first time back in 2016 and then this time as well. "To be recognised by my peers and coaching staff with this award is the highest honour we can achieve, so yeah I'm stoked and humbled. "It's an awesome honour to win it by yourself and even better to win it with one of your best mates." A modest Blair admitted that while he was grateful for the honour he believed Tom had earned it outright. "I honestly didn't think that I was the best player in Tokyo," he said. "I thought it was by far and away Tom. "I thought he had and unbelievable tournament and it was probably his breakout tournament." The pair share a special relationship having represented various teams together over a ten-year period. O'Neill-Thorne even spent some time living with Blair in Horsham "of all places" recently. "He actually spent three or four months (in Horsham) when the pandemic started," Blair said. "We did a quarantine there together and then he stayed on for another couple of months." By their own lofty standards the Aussie Rollers had an underwhelming campaign in Tokyo where they finished fifth. From the six previous Paralympics the side had collected four medals, two of which were gold and subsequently they had high hopes for 2021. "In terms of Tokyo we're obviously pretty disappointed with the end result," Blair said. "I think we definitely should have medalled and I think most people would feel that way. "Disappointed overall but then it feeds into your motivation for the future and that's what we are right now; really motivated and hungry for the rest of this year and mainly for the world champs at the end of the year." Blair is currently plying his trade for RSV Lahn-Dill - a club in Germany's top division - after leaving Bilbao in Spain at the end of last year. At the time of speaking Blair's side was in dominant form, sitting in second place with a record of 13 wins and one loss. The side had two regular season games to go before the finals of the Germans League and the Champion's Cup. As for how many more Paralympics he plans to compete in, Blair said he's got "at least one". "I'd like to say up until LA and then Brisbane 2032 is a possibility," he said. "I'll be 40 so an old man by then but anything's possible. "There have been plenty of 40 year old men and probably women but men to have done it before so I won't rule it out and the fact that it's a home Paralympics definitely does increase the chances."

