Superstar greyhound Typhoon Sammy claimed Friday night's $70,335 Group 2 Taylor's Palace Hotel Horsham Cup (485m) in "whirlwind" fashion. Typhoon Sammy - trained at Pearcedale by master conditioner Jason Thompson - continued his 'tsunami' landing his second provincial cup. He won the G2 Traralgon Cup on January 26. Owned by Samuel Dart in Dulguigan, NSW, Typhoon Sammy provided a timely boost for his owners, the Dart family (dad John and mum Glenda) from the Northern Rivers, who have once again borne the brunt of the devastating floods currently afflicting the region. Luke Thompson, Jason Thompson's son, was full of praise as he handled Typhoon Sammy the cup. "What they had to deal with last week is really unfortunate," said Luke Thompson said. "He got the job done. "He had a trouble-free run from the outside, jumped well and was just too quick for them on the night. "It's a long drive up, it's a four and a half-hour trip with a couple of stops but it's a track I'm happy to travel to." In a 'hurricane' start from Box 8, Typhoon Sammy ($2.30F) blew his rivals away with a 3.1-length win over Americano Miss ($12.10), with reserve runner Lots Of Chatter ($7.90) a further 1.1 lengths away third in 27.21sec. Crackerjack Keg, trained by Patricia Smith at Wonwondah, who was aiming to be the first locally trained winner of the Horsham Cup, finished sixth. Typhoon Sammy notched his 26th win from 39 starts, including six of his past eight, and the $47,000 first prize catapulted his stakes to $178,055. Thompson collected his fourth piece of Horsham Cup silverware, having previously won the event with Monsters Inc (2003), Marungi Blaze (2006) and Winsome History (2007). This Saturday night the Horsham Greyhound Racing Club will present thirteen local community organisations with individual cash grants to go towards projects. The club looks forward to seeing a large crowd at the track on Saturday night with racing kicking off just before 6pm. There are plenty of activities for the whole family included jumping inflatables, $500 EB Games voucher, live music from Aaron Murray and much more. The Horsham Greyhound Club will also pay it's respects to past club stalwart Sylvia Penny with the running of the Sylvia Penny Memorial Final. Mrs Penny was the heart and soul of the Horsham Greyhound Racing Club for such a long period and the club will forever be indebted to her.

