AFL Wimmera-Mallee region manager Jason Muldoon will leave his post after accepting the role of Region Manager of AFL Goldfields & AFL Western District. Muldoon made the announcement in a press release on Tuesday and will start in his new position on March 28. READ MORE: "This new role presents a fantastic opportunity for me to continue my career and development with the AFL," Muldoon said via the release. Muldoon started his career with AFL Wimmera-Mallee in 2013 as the football development manager and was full of praise for his time in the role. "I have met some fantastic people over my nearly 9 years in the region, I will be forever thankful for the opportunities and friendships that I have formed over that time," he said. He also referenced the hardships of the last two years. "The last couple of years have been challenging to say the least, but it has reinforced that the Football & Netball leagues and clubs form the centrepiece of our communities," he said. "I am very proud to have stood with you all to get through the toughest period the game has ever seen." Muldoon said he was of the understanding that AFL Victoria will soon advertise for his replacement. "I will have a transition period that will allow me to finish off a few projects and to make the transition for a replacement as smooth as possible," he said.

