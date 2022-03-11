news, local-news,

It seems very easy to be angry at the world. It feels like there is a lot that causes us to be angry. There is no doubt we should be angry about many things happening in our world. Anger brings change. Anger influences policy. Anger restores injustices. I can understand that we feel like we need to shout at the world, at someone. READ MORE: Blair 'stoked' with award win alongside close mate Sometimes the anger has built up for so long we need to shout to be heard. The anger indicates a different reality beyond this moment. While anger at something might motivate us to respond, to act. We hope for more, and it is hope, rather than anger, that sustains us. Anger fades. It causes us to become bitter, resentful and cynical if we don't get the desired outcome. READ MORE: Volunteers keep community op shop ticking over We can be angry at our government for its lack of action or overreach. The hope for a government that will affect policy and influence change beyond party politics is what sustains us. The hope of a country shaped by justice is what sustains us. It's easy to look at everything in the world and lose hope. NEWS: New paediatric service looks to ease pressure and travel times For many, it's difficult to see how we can believe in a God. However, I believe that God has proven his love through Jesus, and he will restore all things to himself. Instead of responding in violent anger, he responded with gentleness and grace. It doesn't excuse me from any action, response or decision that might be required. In these troubling, confusing and uncertain times, I can put my hope in God. Hope in God motivates me to serve, love, to show compassion and empathy, even when I am angry at the world!

