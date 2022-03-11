news, local-news,

With pre-season football matches in full swing, some of the Wimmera's most promising junior umpires have been gaining some valuable experience ahead of round one. Dimboola footballer Matthew Reichelt and Horsham Saints footballer Tadgh McGrath were chosen to umpire a Greater Western Victoria boys match in Ballarat at the weekend. READ MORE: The pair are members of the Greater Western Victoria VLine Academy and also attended a four hour clinic with AFL umpires on the weekend at City Oval Ballarat, where they received valuable tips, guidance and coaching from the best in the business. AFL Wimmera-Mallee umpires director Cameron Pickering spoke highly of the pair as well as young umpire Sienna Walsgott. "These AFL Wimmera-Malllee umpires are fantastic examples of how you can combine playing with your local clubs, with umpiring locally and if interested, gain exposure to umpiring pathways that can take you all the way to the highest level," Pickering said. "Football and netball will continue to be their main passion at this present moment, but if this doesn't work out for them at an elite level, or they lose interest after juniors, then they have this umpiring pathway to pursue, which they already will have a significant head start in. "If they decide to move closer to Melbourne after they finish school, it will be significantly easier to pursue these pathways as well. "Sienna, Tadhg and Matthew will be given further opportunities throughout the season as they continue their journey to be the best umpire they can be, not only locally, but potentially all the way to the AFL." Pickering also encouraged those looking at potential giving umpiring a go to do so. "A reminder that you can combine playing and umpiring and you do not need to commit to umpire each and every week," he said. MORE NEWS: "Training is currently being conducted at the Horsham City Oval on Monday evenings at 6pm, in a friendly and supportive environment with qualified coaching and all on and off field uniform provided at no cost. "Umpires are renumerated well and find they develop great comraderie with other members of the "third team" developing social skills, confidence and resilience. "A come and try/bring a friend day is planned for 21st March."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/45de61bd-84f0-456c-a491-e27b7e48aac8.PNG/r149_164_741_498_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg