BIG plans are underway for the Horsham Rural City Band as it celebrates its 150th birthday in 2022. Originally created in 1872, the band started as a borough band and has undergone many iterations before becoming today's ensemble of musicians. In 2022 the band plans to celebrate its milestone anniversary with two major events, which are scheduled for May and October. October 15 will mark the band's official birthday celebration and will see a mass march down the streets of Horsham, followed by a concert at Horsham's Town Hall. Horsham Rural City Band member Jo Ellis said the group also plans to play at Minyip's 150th-anniversary celebration and the 130th Natimuk Show. In its 150-year history, the Horsham Rural City Band has been a mainstay of many of the city's events and ceremonies. READ MORE: Starting out in 2007, Ms Ellis said her involvement in the band as a brass instrument musician and dabbling percussionist has been an incredibly rewarding experience. "Music lights a spark in me, so I know that if I didn't have any music in my life, I wouldn't know where I would be. "Playing music in bands such as ours brings a sense of community, finds you a whole heap of new friends and brings a sense of belonging which you don't get from your workplace." In the past year, the band has created a development group, which has attracted interest from school kids and adults interested in music alike. The development band provides an opportunity for newcomers to learn the basics of playing an instrument in a band in a comfortable environment, and eventually move onto the main band. OTHER NEWS: Ms Ellis said the development band had 15 members and was welcomed newcomers of all ages. "Once they get their confidence up and skill level increases they can start playing in the senior band. With junior and development bands they do have a few playouts throughout the year. A few concerts in the works as well," she said. "It's not just for kids - anyone who wants to learn music, anyone who wants to expand their musical knowledge there is no age bracket." The Horsham Rural City Band will also be making an appearance at the Dimboola Steampunk Festival as part of the French and Fabulous performance. The band will be available to play at events, contact them via Facebook or email horshamrcband@gmail.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/708e740e-6414-4392-be30-9e3b7fe7c3b6.JPG/r903_626_4590_2709_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg