The Murray Downs Diamonds have been crowned the 2021-22 Wimmera Girl's Cricket League champions, breaking the Wimmera Roos stranglehold on the competition. The 2021/22 edition was the third edition of the WGCL and the first time the Diamonds have reigned supreme. READ MORE: The Wimmera Roos won the first two installments of the competition and finished runners up. The race to the summit went right down to the final matches (round ten), with the eventual runners up - the Wimmera Roos - finishing on the same amount of wins as the Diamonds (eight) but with less runs scored and more runs against. Both sides won their final game - the Diamonds over the Horsham Sixers and the Wimmera Roos over the Stawell Strikers. Against the Sixers, the Diamonds batted first and compiled a mammoth 0-165 off their 20 overs and restricted the Sixers to 9-62. The Roos in their match, contained the Strikers to 9-88 and cruised to victory with 2-123. In the remaining round ten match the Horsham Hurricanes defeated the Wimmera-Mallee Belles. MORE NEWS: At the conclusion of the season Ava Clark from the Roos finished as the competition's leading run-scorer with 186 runs at an average of 62. Roo Lilly Schorback was the league's leading wicket-taker with ten wickets at an average of 10.20.

