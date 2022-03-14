news, local-news,

After years of postponement, Haven Tennis Club is set to finally hold its Centenary celebrations - on Saturday, March 19. The event was originally scheduled for February 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic was re-scheduled a further three times. After two years of disappointment club stalwart and current club secretary Sue Exell is eager for it to ultimately go ahead. READ MORE: "We're pretty excited that we're finally able to do it," Exell said. "We've postponed it four times due to COVID and we were going to reschedule it to November this year. "And I was talking to one of our past Life Members and she said 'oh that's disappointing, I've got a lady I was gonna bring out and she's going to be 101 this year'. "And I thought we can just do it. We've given ourselves 21 days to make it happen. So the clock's ticking and we're a bit excited but under the pump." The celebrations will begin from 12:30 onwards, with an official opening at 1 pm, with the unveiling of the Club's new Life Members board, followed by the taking of a new group photo of Life Members. "From then on we've got a tennis semi-final being played at Haven so people can wander up the courts and have a look at that, where our A-Grade are playing," Exell said. "We've also got juniors playing in the morning and then at 3 pm we're doing an afternoon tea and we have a barbecue tea at around 6 pm." For all those history buffs the hall will be showcasing "lots and lots" of Haven tennis memorabilia according to Exell "We've got a few things to unveil, some surprises," she said. "There'll be displays of old tennis racquets, our old shirts from over the years, lots of photos, scrapbooks, even the old tennis balls we used when we played on the asphalt courts. "If people can't come on the Saturday, we'll just have the hall open on Sunday just for people to have a look at what memorabilia's there. It's open for everyone." With preparation essential for such an important event, Exell asked that those looking to attend the barbecue at least RSVP "a couple of days beforehand". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

