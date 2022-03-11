Farewell to an advocate in football, disability and Indigenous communities

news, local-news,

A warning to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples, this story below contains the name and image of a deceased person. FOOTBALL, Indigenous and disability communities across the Wimmera and Grampians regions are mourning the loss of a matriarch. Lisa Sansbury, who has been based in Ballarat, will be farewelled in Horsham today. In football, Lisa's artwork has become a prized possession. She has designed the Greater Western Victoria Rebels' trophy named in her son Adam Goodes' honour since 2007. The inaugural Adam Goodes Trophy, won by Warracknabeal's Nick Peters, was a football hand-painted by Lisa and presented in a glass case. SPORT: Blair 'stoked' with award win alongside close mate Goodes, then a dual Brownlow medallist and AFL premiership player with Sydney, returned to the Rebels - the club from which he was drafted in 1997 - to personally present the trophy to Warrnambool's Dean Gavin at The Mercure in 2009. Goodes would finish his 372-game AFL career with a second AFL premiership and as a four-time all-Australian. He was named Australian of the Year in 2014. His brothers Brett and Jake Goodes also made a strong impact on the region. Brett as a dual Victorian Football League premiership player with North Ballarat Roosters before he was rookie drafted to AFL club Western Bulldogs. He returned to Ballarat as the Bulldogs' first community development manager. Jake was a long-time prominent footballer with Stawell in the Horsham and District Football League. Lisa, an Adnyamathanha woman, publicly shared her traumatic personal story for the first time last year. IWD: History made with Dimboola's first ever intermodal train driver She chose to do so primarily through her painting and then in a short film to encourage other Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples to share their stories in the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability. Her story featured her experience as part of the Stolen Generation from age six to her mental breakdown when her sons left home and to her recovery with support from Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative and Grampians DisAbility Advocacy. Lisa wanted to help other Indigenous peoples find a way to heal. New paediatric service looks to ease pressure and travel times Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/e44605a1-2ba0-42c7-9938-d67ae58f3290.JPG/r0_18_845_495_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg