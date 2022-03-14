news, local-news,

After nine years in the region, Jason Muldoon says he will fondly look back on his time working with AFL Wimmera-Mallee. The region manager will call it a day on March 28 to take up a similar role with AFL Goldfields and AFL Western District, a move he described as a "fantastic career opportunity to expand my horizons and continue my career with the AFL". READ MORE: After working with the North Ballarat Rebels and the Victoria Country Under 16 side, the Hamilton native started in the Wimmera-Mallee as a football development manager in 2013. He held that role until the beginning of 2020, when he secured the AFL Wimmera-Mallee region manager position. "I've absolutely loved it," Muldoon told the Wimmera Mail-Times of his stay in the region. "Obviously, the last three years have been challenging, but it's been challenging for everyone, so I'm not on my Pat Malone there. "There's been a hell of a lot more good days than bad. If you can walk away from a job and say that you'd have to say you enjoyed it." Muldoon was in the football development role for seven years and "loved every minute of it". He enjoyed seeing the development and success of current AFL players Oscar McDonald, Darcy Tucker, Tom and Jarrod Berry and Ben Hobbs and the rise of the girl's program in the region. "To have the two Caris girls - Nekaela Butler and then Ella Friend be drafted to AFLW - for me that was probably the satisfying part of it all," he said. "Putting that program together, seeing it develop. I can remember talking to Nekaela after a school match one day, just encouraging her to keep playing footy, and at that stage, there was no real pathway for her, but you could see this raw talent in her. "We created those pathways and obviously she was drafted to Richmond. It was really satisfying that one." Although his time as regional manager coincided with the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Muldoon admitted that he thoroughly appreciated his time in the role. He pointed to the array of relationships he'd built along the way as being a highlight, among other things. "I've met some fantastic people who now I can call my friends and continue that relationship," he said. "Getting through Covid relatively unscathed was another highlight. I'm not going to say there are no lingering side effects to it. "The introduction of Kaniva-Leeor into the District League was also a nice highlight." A lot has changed in the world over the past nine years, and football and netball in the region is no exception. Muldoon noted how much the landscape has evolved since he began working for AFL Wimmera-Mallee and was full of praise for communities and how they've dealt with it. "When I first started, we had the Mallee League, and two years later, in conjunction with Bruce Petering, we did a review and had to close that league down. "The landscape is always changing but I think that's the strength of the people involved in football and netball in the Wimmera Mallee. is that they're just adaptable."

