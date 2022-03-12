news, local-news,

The whole history of planet earth has conspired to hear my heart and keep my red 'P' plater home a little more often in the evenings. Just when she thought she was free to fly away from her family, fuel prices took off instead. My eighteen-year-old will need a second part time job to pay for a full tank of unleaded, even though she only drives a little red Mini. Not only were the Maccas runs costing a fortune, and the global fuel prices dancing to the tune of, 'The Only Way is Up", but 'Bun Bun the middle' one also managed to pencil in a parking fine near school for $109 last week - on only the sixth day of being a licenced driver. READ MORE: Big noise in town for Horsham Rural City Band's 150th birthday bash Miss red 'P's might need two new part time jobs just to keep up with expenses, which she will have difficulty fitting in around all of the time she is spending running friends home and popping to the shops with her sister. While I've been bouncing around the kitchen celebrating the fact that I can now get to work on time every morning, darting out the door and leaving two teenage daughters in my wake still waving their hair, I was stopped in my tracks when it cost close to $200 to fill up my car with diesel. Should we really be taking two cars out in the morning? My full fuel tank helped catapult me down the highway to Melbourne to catch-up with my daughter driving on green 'P's, who worked valiantly to squeeze me into her schedule and luckily was able to chisel out a little time to dine with me. RELATED: What if hope ruled the world instead? Accommodated directly above one of the city's busiest freeways, my imagination kept picturing dollar signs hovering over the roof racks of the thousands of vehicles zooming by, powered by millions of dollars of fuel. Every truck headed up the highway to our place seemed to have numbers rapidly increasing, to be passed on to us of course. With conflicts, climate confusion and corona all affecting supply globally, the impact on price will alter our agricultural expenses and therefore the price of food we grow here in regional Australia. Gosh, even the necessity of Maccas runs may need to be reassessed.

