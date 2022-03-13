news, local-news,

THE long-awaited return of an arts festival to Rainbow is set to reinvigorate the town's live music scene after a tough two years. Rainbow's Oasis art space will host the Big Sky Festival on March 26, with four musical acts booked in addition to many different interactive art activities for all ages. Rich Davies and the Low Road, Danny Walsh Banned, Genevieve Chadwick and Jarrod Shaw will all perform at the festival, bringing a blues-country-folk mix from across Victoria and New South Wales. This comes after the inaugural Big Sky Festival was hosted at Oasis in 2018 to raving success. Oasis Rainbow committee president Ben Gosling said the communal art space had planned to host the festival on a bi-yearly basis after its initial success, however had to cancel the event's return due to COVID. READ MORE: "We are following the recipe of the first one a little bit, it is a one-day festival where we have over 25 market stalls booked in. "It will start at about 3pm at the grounds around the Oasis and run through to about 7pm. "We also have four bands booked that will play from 5pm to 10pm on the stage we have set up at the Oasis." In addition to live music and stallholders, the festival will also host a unique art experience the community can participate in. Mr Gosling said a series of one-metre tall replica silos will be painted by artists from the region as part of a mini-silo art trail display. "We have created some approximately one metre tall silos and we are getting a wealth of local talent. We are getting them to paint some silos and we will create our own silo art trail," he said. "There will also be paints and brushes on the day for interested people to paint even smaller silos. "The focus of the Oasis has always been as an arts hub, that was its original intent. It has kind of diversified a little bit now. "We want to get some visual arts in there and some hands-on activities. It is more than a music festival." Since its creation in 2017, Oasis Rainbow has diversified its purpose beyond an arts hub, hosting a community library and gym. Mr Gosling said Oasis' organising committee has looked to make the space a community asset, and a location that brings the town's residents together. "The committee has not had a lot to do in the past two years, it has been a bit of a struggle for fundraising opportunities. We have not been able to have many events and memberships are down "We have a raffle with some great prizes. Hopefully, some people will buy some raffle tickets on the day, this will be our major fundraising event for the year so not only is it an important event, but it is an important fundraiser after a tough couple of years. "All of the catering will be done by local businesses. It is an opportunity for groups to do a bit of fundraising themselves, or in a business case to give them a boost." Big Sky Festival will be a free event, with BYO chairs and alcohol. For more information, visit Oasis Rainbow's Facebook page.

