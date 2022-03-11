news,

Details: Bed 4 Bath 3 Cars 2 $1,290,000 AGENCY: Wes Davidson Real Estate CONTACT: Wes Davidson on 0419 820 000 INSPECT: By appointment Grand in stature this extraordinary home is a rare real estate opportunity. It has had no expense spared and from the moment you enter the front gate, you'll instantly fall in love with the feeling of peace and tranquillity. If horses are your hobby, then this property is sure to delight with a full-sized horse arena made to industry standards, ample shedding (50m x 8m approx), and horse stables. The timber kitchen features a butler's pantry containing an electric oven and cooktop. The main bedroom is lavish in size, with a walk-in-robe and en-suite. Upstairs the loft has spectacular views over the grounds and contains an additional bedroom, living zone, kitchenette, and bathroom with heritage fittings. Outside, an established red seedless grapevine outlines the boundary of the veranda creating the perfect spot to enjoy a mid-morning coffee.

