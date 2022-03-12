news, local-news,

In 1992, fun-loving eight-year-old Justin Amor was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia - cancer that would start a life-long struggle in and out of hospitals and oncology wards. The disease meant he spent more than two years travelling back-and-forth from Royal Children's Hospital, as its team of doctors and nurses fought to bring his condition under control. No stranger to the impacts of an early-life diagnosis of cancer, Mr Amor, now a Wellbeing officer at Horsham College, looks to pay it back to the hospital by raising money for 2022's Good Friday Appeal. Mr Amor, with the support of family and friends, will partake in the Herald Sun Transurban Run for Kids event, aiming to raise money for the Royal Children's Hospital and its care of children facing similar circumstances to him. Mr Amor's mother, a nurse, first recognised the strange bumps along the side of his neck. A routine blood check returned normal results, and Mr Amor returned home none-the-wiser to the condition which would affect his life so dramatically. Not long after, Mr Amor said he awoke to find the three strange bumps had formed together into one "half an orange". "We realised there was something a bit more concerning and we did a biopsy from there, which confirmed I had acute lymphoblastic leukemia," he said. "Back in those days, 30 years ago now, it was straight down to the Royal Children's Hospital to seek the support of the oncologists and hematologists there." READ MORE: The next two years saw the Amor family travelling to and from Melbourne as Mr Amor underwent an extensive chemotherapy program to stave off his aggressive form of cancer. His illness subsided for 18 months after the treatment, until one day a routine blood test again picked up abnormalities in his system. Another year of chemotherapy was required. Mr Amor said his condition was taking a turn for the worst when the altruism of someone very close to him helped him through. "We went down the path of a bone marrow transplant. We were so fortunate we had two six out of six matches in my family, which was almost unheard of," he said. "They could pick and choose who would be my donor, and my sister was my donor. "As a result of my illness, she has gone off and is doing cancer research as a biomedical scientist working towards trying to find treatments for cancers." Decades on from his initial treatment, Mr Amor has seen the Royal Children's Hospital experience from the other side, when his unborn son was experiencing kidney issues. He will never forget the care and passion from the staff at the hospital which saw him through the darkest of days. "I had a lot of trips down there, staying at Ronald McDonald house. The staff were incredible for supporting and navigating mum and dad," he said. "The children's hospital down there is a world within itself. When I was first diagnosed I remember five-day-old babies who had been flown down from Romania with holes in their heart. "There was another family from Tasmania who had a daughter sick with cancer and they had been in Melbourne for a whole year seeking treatment and support. Families have to uproot themselves to seek treatment. "The fact that it is in our own backyard, it is unbelievable that we have access to some of the worlds best treatments and support services." On April 3, Mr Amor will run a 14.8 km route across Southbank and Docklands, over the Bolte Bridge. He will be joined by many others who have taken up the challenge, looking to raise funds for a cause dear to them. Each with their own unique and sometimes heartbreaking stories of cancer, survival and the hospital which ties them all together. "My older brother has done the run before and said it was so uplifting, everyone striving for the same purpose, and the comradery as they are going along the way. I really wanted to get along and experience that," he said. Mr Amor said in the early years of his diagnosis, communal effort was one of the things which allowed his family to keep stable while dealing with the difficulties of chemotherapy. "I was pretty lucky. We had a lot of people locally who looked after the family and supported us. We would come home from a day of treatment and there would be all manner of food and casseroles left on the bench," he said. OTHER NEWS: "Workplaces that mum and dad worked at would organise petrol accounts to make things easier than them. "We were very, very fortunate that we had a community that rallied around and supported us during that time and it kept us going." For any other families in a similar to situation as he was in, Mr Amor offered simple advice. "Support the young person, give them opportunities to talk about what is going on for them," he said. "Link to those support services that are at the hospital, whether it is play therapy or sitting down with a counsellor. "They may be trying to protect their parents from how they are feeling or what they are feeling. "My advice for parents is to allow their kid to be normal and do normal things as they go on as well." To donate to Mr Amor's Run for Kids cause, visit his Gofundraise page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/a110bb13-0d21-48d5-9406-2402b152d889.JPG/r0_414_5568_3560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg