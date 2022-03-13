news, local-news,

A Kiwi who now calls Australia home, accomplished horseman Anthony Butt will join nine fellow Victorians on Monday afternoon to compete in the 32nd annual Decron Horse Care Noel Smith Memorial Invitation Drivers Championship at the Horsham Racing Centre. Butt's stellar career in the sulky began in 1984 as a 17yo and he notched up 28 wins during the season. He progressed through the ranks, twice winning the NZ Junior Drivers Series along the way and entered the open ranks in 1989. Butt has been associated since, with a host of classy performers including the trotters Lyell Creek, Take A Moment & Keystone Del and pacers Blossom Lady, Stunin Cullen, Mr Feelgood, My Field Marshall & Wolf Stride. He is a member of the Inter Dominion Hall Of Fame and has reined to date than 80 Group 1 winners during his stellar career. Butt has drawn decent barriers in four of his five Noel Smith Invitation heats and should finish towards the top of the tally board at the send of the day. He will also drive the fancied 4yo mare, Calders Day Out, for his partner/trainer Sonya Smith and owner/breeders Ric & Jan Burchell in the second event. Your greatest strength - My family Weakness - I find it hard to say no A question you hate answering - Stewards asking, "How do you plead ?" Strangest thing ever eaten - Frogs Anywhere in the world for ten days, your call - New Jersey Favourite & least fav. words - Sorry you can't print either of them Your hero - Derek Jones (Anthony's grandfather & trainer of the mighty mare Blossom Lady) Is your glass half full, half empty or has water in it ? - Half full Your guilty pleasures in food & drink - Vodka & seafood Your preference - crowds, small group, another person or solo ? - Small group Favourite reads, watches & listens - Sporting bios, documentaries on YouTube & pop music Last time you jogged, ran or exercised - Tomorrow Bad habit - Sonya (partner) said "none" If you worked in the circus, what role/act ? - Collecting the gate money If you could bring someone famous back to life, who would it be ? - Vinny Knight Three guests you'd like to have over to dinner - Frankie Dettori, Shane Dye, Richard "Nifty" Norman (USA trainer). The feature event on Monday's program is the $30,000 Group 2, Speeding Spur @ Woodlands Stud Horsham Trotters Cup. The healthy purse has attracted a field of eight talented square gaiters with legitimate claims for a victory. HRV form analyst Craig Rail has kindly shared his thoughts on the traditional standing start contest and over the staying trip of 2700 metres. Stawell owned and trained trotter THE PENNY DROPS (6) is a very strong customer and last season made it through to both the Inter Dominion and the Great Southern Star Finals. He endured a tough run when third in the Terang Cup then finished unplaced over an unsuitable trip at Melton. ALWAYS READY (7) is way down in class on his past two efforts in the Group 1 Knight Pistol and Prix. He has only had three attempts from the standing start but is a winning chance if he gets away safely. CUCHULAINN (3) stepped away sharply to lead and never looked like being beaten when he won the Terang Cup two starts ago. HATCHBACK (4) showed good gate speed to lead and continued to build on his momentum when he defeated Queen of Crime and Tornado Valley at Melton. He has won five races from the stand so must be respected. TRAVEL BUG (2) coped with a 20m handicap when third in the Boort Cup and will appreciate moving to the front line here. Craig suggests The Penny Drops (6) each way. HAVEHORSEWILLTRAVEL (8) competed in the Grand Prix last time and was runner up in the Terang Cup prior. He faces a tough handicap (30m) but cannot be underestimated. They're off: Best bet: R7 No.2 Jilliby Dynamite $4 each way Value bet: R9 No.9 True Blue Rose $3 each way Value bet: R4 No.1 Masake $2 win $4 place Last return: $19.60 at Stawell Trots Balance: $1022.65

