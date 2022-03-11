Bigger picture action vital

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Given it was well known the 2021-22 La Nina event would bring extreme weather to Australia's east coast, governments should have done more to be prepared. This catastrophe is similar to the "Black Summer" bushfires - also foreseen well in advance - in that respect. Questions also should be asked why it has taken more than a week for the federal government to declare a national emergency. The delay is not insignificant given the declaration gives the federal government special powers to deploy money and resources faster than it would otherwise be able to do. And the tens of thousands of people whose homes and livelihoods have been destroyed are angry that more than 10 days have elapsed since the one-in-500-year flood. While the current emphasis must be on the clean-up and recovery, the hard lessons from this extreme weather need to be acted upon. Hopefully, their desperation will be relieved, but how long will the memories last? And what will be the collective lessons taken away from such catastrophes? If floods expected only twice in a millennium are now occurring ten times more frequently, and conversely, fires like 2009 and 2020 are now a looming threat every couple of summers; the spectre of a warming and tempestuous future is the bigger problem that should be front of mind and a point of urgency. This is a La Nina, so heavier rain is expected, indeed prepared for. Almost every climate scientist is worried about the sheer intensity of the systems that bludgeon the country nation with increasing frequency or conversely when it's drying opposite grips the nation. If an election year reduces our politicians to the most expedient photo opportunity, it is only a transitory sign of a much greater failure in leadership. But if ten days delay is a slip-up that has Australians simmering, then what of the more than ten years wasted in failing to tackle what is very likely one of these disasters' most significant contributors? And for the generations to come, that delay may be unforgivable.

