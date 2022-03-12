Millar enjoying his time with Homers

news, local-news,

Each week, The Wimmera Mail-Times catches up with players of all different sporting codes from across the region. This week's chat is with Homers Cricket Club's Logan Millar. Millar is a young all-rounder on the rise and is in his first season of playing with Homers after departing Colts Cricket Club. The left-arm paceman has been dangerous with the ball finishing with 15 wickets for the season Millar has also been effective with the bat and in round 15 he hit his first half-century for his new club with a classy 54 off 84 balls against Rup-Minyip. Logan Millar, Homers Cricket Club What do you love about playing cricket? It's just a really good game. I love to get around everyone and it's a good way to socialise outside of school. What's your role in your side? I'm a bit of an allrounder. I bat low but first change with the ball. Who is your favourite cricketer of all time? Mitch Johnson. He's a left-armer like me and a bit ferocious. He's good to watch. What do you love about playing for Homers? They're a bunch of good fellas. I've come this year and they've just treated me really well which is good. Who is your funniest teammate? It'd have to be Trixie which is Will Goudie. He's funny. If you needed six runs off the last ball to win the game, who are you backing from your team to do it? Luke Deutscher. He's a big power-hitter. Are you binging anything on streaming services at the moment that you would recommend? Not really. Have you been watching the Australian men's cricket team's tour of Pakistan? Yeah it (the first test) hasn't been my favourite test to watch though. There was nothing really happening.

