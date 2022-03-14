news, local-news,

Each week, The Wimmera Mail-Times catches up with players of all different sporting codes from across the region. This week's chat is with Noradjuha-Toolondo Cricket Club's Nathan Hughes. As an under 16 player Nathan has made great strides in 2021/22, featuring in multiple A Grade games for the Bullants. Nathan Hughes, Noradjuha-Toolondo Cricket Club What do you love about playing cricket? Probably just the teamwork skills you get from it. Just how you can build as a team with a bunch of people you don't really know very well at the start. You just get to know them through the season. What's your role in your side? Probably an opening bowler and bit of a batter. A bit of both. Who is your favourite cricketer of all time? Probably Mitchell Johnson. Just because of the raw pace that he got. What do you love about playing for Noradjuha-Toolondo? How inclusive they all are. Bringing under 16s into the A Grade team is a big ask but they've kept doing it as much as they can, which is good. It's a very good experience. Who is your funniest teammate? Probably have to go with Beddo (Josh Beddison). He's a character. If you needed six runs off the last ball to win the game, who are you backing from your team to do it? I'd be backing either Tony or Judda. Are you binging anything on streaming services at the moment that you would recommend? Not really, no. Not overly big into that. Just playing games instead. What is your favourite movie of all time? My favourite trilogy is Lord of the Rings.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/910cfb35-a05f-4edd-b368-e4f368dc4d8b.jpg/r10_251_4022_2518_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg