VISITORS to the Wimmera can expect more drug and alcohol tests on the road as Victoria police begin a four-day traffic blitz across the Labour Day long weekend. Operation Arid commenced state-wide at 12.01 am on March 11 and will run until 11.59pm on March 14. In Horsham, police are expecting an influx of travellers as favourable weather gives way to the Labour Day weekend fishing competition. Horsham Sergeant Dale McIvor said March was historically a high-risk month for drivers on both regional and metro roads. "Our intelligence shows that over the past five years road trauma incidents in both rural and metro areas peaked in March," he said. READ MORE: "Speed, drink and drug driving, and not wearing a seat belt are out three biggest contributors to collisions traditionally throughout March." Police will aim to influence road user behaviour with a strong show of presence on the Wimmera's main roads. A special focus will be on impaired driving, which Sgt McIvor said was more likely to occur on long weekends with festivities happening in town. "People are returning to some kind of normality post-COVID and we would expect an increase in traffic after that COVID period," he said. "Realistically, we do not want to see anyone getting behind the wheel if they are impaired, whether it is drugs, alcohol, or both. "We are going to be out in force as a preventative measure to stop people from considering driving when they are impaired." OTHER NEWS: This comes as Victorian government data has revealed more road fatalities in the state in 2022 compared with the same time period in 2021. In the first two months of 2022, 54 people have lost their lives - compared to 44 in the same period in 2021. Last year's Operation Arid detected 2906 speeding offences, 215 drink drivers, 195 drug drivers, and 161 disqualified or suspended drivers. The operation also saw 263 people caught using mobile phones, which significantly increases the risk of a crash. Sgt McIvor said the take-home message was to have a safe plan when out for the long weekend. "A big message for us is, if you are planning to drink out at a social event, think about how you are going to get home safely. Plan an alternative arrangement," he said.

