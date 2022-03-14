news, local-news,

WOMEN'S History Month is being celebrated in the Hindmarsh Shire with a speaking event by storyteller, playwright, and director Tracey Rigney. On Friday, March 25, Ms Rigney will be at the Dimboola Library, sharing her life and career in an intimate and open way, with some real insight into her work and behind the scenes images. Ms Rigney has always had a love of storytelling from her grandfather and family. A Wotjobaluk and Ngarrindjeri woman, she draws inspiration from her people and her culture. READ MORE: Ms Rigney began her career in the theatre as a playwright with her debut play Belonging. She transitioned to film and TV with works that include documentary and short films Endangered, Abalone, Man Real and Elders. Ms Rigney has also directed Steven Oliver's web series A Chance Affair and has written for TV on The Warriors. Her films have travelled nationally and internationally and have received nominations and awards such as Best Short Drama. One of her career highlights is working with her co-collaborator Desiree Cross and Koorie students from Dimboola Primary School on Teacher's Pet. This film won Best Primary School Production and was an ATOM award finalist. Call 03 5391 4444 or email libraries@hindmarsh.vic.gov.au to secure your place.

