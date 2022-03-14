Opportunity knocks at every person's door

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

"Support the young person, give them opportunities to talk about what is going on for them." Sage advice from four-time cancer survivor Justin Amor. Justin's story leads today's newspaper, and rightfully so - it is a tale of perseverance, tenacity and community spirit. Once a patient, Justin is now looking to put his best foot forward as he raised funds for the 2022 Good Friday Appeal via the Herald Sun Transurban Run for Kids event. I won't give too much else away, but I wanted to draw attention to a beautiful sub-story: his sister. Justin's sister was his bone marrow donor, which inspired her to become a biomedical scientist trying to find treatments for cancers. It reminds me of the inspiring feats within the community when cancer strikes. Gavin Morrow's personal connection fuelled him to join the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute board. Karen Sanderson learned to take every moment as it comes since her cancer diagnosis. Sam Anson ran for 24 hours to raise funds for his sister Kelly. There's no shortage of uplifting yarns within the Wimmera. As much as we can look at cancer on a superficial level, we need to dig deep and shared these stories to the world.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/3be35446-5842-42ec-8624-704b08690972.jpg/r0_311_569_632_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg