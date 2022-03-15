news, local-news,

A retinue of Victorian street artists were in Birchip and Watchem on Sunday to unveil a series of murals bringing colour to the historic townships' streetscapes. From March 11 to 13, the two towns played host to the Mali Heart Street Art festival, which saw Melbourne-based art group Blender Studios transform the two towns with a series of bright murals. Artists included Heesco, Kaff-Eine, Maha, Nolij and Adrian Doyle. The day also saw the unveiling of a new silo art by Adnate, who has had previous experience with murals on the iconic art trial.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/11e9586d-44d0-45f7-bd39-459bb694edde.jpg/r0_157_1728_1133_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg