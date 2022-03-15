Birchip hosts mural artists for Mali Heart Arts festival
A retinue of Victorian street artists were in Birchip and Watchem on Sunday to unveil a series of murals bringing colour to the historic townships' streetscapes.
From March 11 to 13, the two towns played host to the Mali Heart Street Art festival, which saw Melbourne-based art group Blender Studios transform the two towns with a series of bright murals.
Artists included Heesco, Kaff-Eine, Maha, Nolij and Adrian Doyle.
The day also saw the unveiling of a new silo art by Adnate, who has had previous experience with murals on the iconic art trial.
