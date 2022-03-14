news, local-news,

Cometh the hour, cometh the Weidemann. Or two; with a grand final berth up for grabs, Lachlan and Connor Weidemann tore through Homers' top order and combined for five wickets at Dimboola Recreation Reserve. After winning the toss, Homers were trundled out for just 88 from just over 33 overs, with opener Paddy Mills providing the most resistance with a stoic 32 (63). The only other Homers batsman to reach double figures was rising star Joey Nagorcka, whose knock of 19 (32) salvaged some hope for his side. However, wickets fell with regularity, thanks to Lachlan and Connor Wiedemann (3-17 and 2-19 respectively), while Bailey Young snared 3-18 and Caeleb Leith 2-23 as Rup-Minyip put Homers' batting line-up to the sword. Homers young gun and opening bowler Baxter Perry continued his fine form of late and had the Panthers 2-3 early in the match. READ MORE: But it was Connor Weidemann who stopped up with an unbeaten 38 (106) to steady the ship and guide his side to 4-92, ably supported by Dan Schaper (23) and Mark Mbofana (17*). Over at City Oval in the other semi-final, the Bullants overcame the Warriors in what was almost a mirror image of the final regular season round. In that game, West Wimmera batted first and made 9-167 and went on to upset the reigning premiers by 27 runs. This time, the Warriors made 8-163, with Liam Preston (38) and Brad Alexander (31) top scoring on a seaming deck. MORE NEWS: Spearhead Tony Caccaviello took 2-23, while Jordan McDonald notched 2-27 and spinner Antony Cutter spun 2-32. Matt Combe and Josh Beddison both took a wicket each to round off the bowling. In response, the Bullants lost Justtin Combe early, before Josh Beddison and Matt Combe settled for a 81-run partnership, and all but decided the match. Overturning the sides' last clash, the reigning premiers comfortably chased down the Warriors total with over three overs to spare. OTHER NEWS: Beddison scored a game high 56 from 69 deliveries, including 8 fours and a six, while Matt Combe played the straight man, with 34 from 88 deliveries, including 3 fours and a six. Both semi final wins help set up an intriguing season decider at City Oval, pitting the fiery, youthful Panthers against the seasoned reigning premiers. The last clash between these two sides in round 12 marked the Bullants first loss of the season, and jump-started Rup-Minyip's late season surge into the finals. The game was marked by even contributions from Rup-Minyip's bowlers and a half-century to Lachlan Weidemann, with Dan Schaper not far behind. The question on everyone's lips will be whether the Panthers can do it again on a bigger stage, or whether the battle-hardened Bullants can weather the storm and come out on top yet again.

