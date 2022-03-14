news, local-news,

It was Horsham cricket's night of nights, and what a night it was. From rising stars to club veterans and everyone in between, the best of the best filled Coughlin Park Community Centre. The final award to be given out was the Cec Hopper Medal, awarded to Bullant Tony Caccaviello for a truly marvelous season. The medal, named in honour of one of the Wimmera's greatest cricketing pioneers, is given to the A Grade player who earns the most champion players points. Points are awarded for runs, wickets and run outs and catches in the field. READ MORE: Caccaviello said he was "honoured" to take home the prestigious medal, but his personal success came on the back of great success as a club for the Bullants. "It's been a great year, I've really enjoyed being at the Bullants," Caccaviello said, noting he had to give mention to two Noradjuha-Toolondo stalwarts. "I have to give a big thankyou to (club president) John Heard and Jordan McDonald; you lead the club and set up the community that is the Bullants out there. "The way cricket's played, and the way the club operates out there is really inspiring to be a part of. "It gets you more excited about cricket." It was far from a dull year for Caccaviello, who has been the spearhead of the Bullants bowling attack for much of the season. MORE NEWS: Caccaviello has taken 38 wickets from 14 matches, at a strike rate of 13.58 and an astonishing average of just 7.42, less than half his career average of 18.00. It's an average that Scott Boland would be proud of, but it wasn't the only exciting development to come from the season for Caccaviello. "From a personal perspective its been an interesting year...I'm now an all-rounder officially," he said. Caccaviello has a career batting average of 16.58, but has bumped that up to 19.58 in the 2021-22 HCA season, with a top score of 53. The veteran spearhead said he would advise young cricketers to enjoy a balance in their lives. "If I was giving advice to a young cricketer, one thing I'd say it's important to love and care about your cricket, but there's a tipping point to that," he said. "You can probably care and put too much pressure on yourself," Caccaviello said. "You can be your own worst enemy, but you can also be your own best friend, you can win that little battle. "As you get older, it gets a bit easier."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/bde34e17-72d9-421c-a5a7-98b6d5d56b8d.JPG/r1_285_5564_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg