news, local-news,

It was a night to remember for Horsham cricket at the annual HCA Awards night. Tony Caccaviello took home the big prize - the Cec Hopper Medal - but he wasn't the only cricketer who will be making a beeline straight to the pool room. Alongside Caccaviello in A Grade, West Wimmera's Mitch Dahlenberg was crowned the HCA's A Grade Player of the Year Award. Dahlenberg plundered 386 runs at an impressive average of 42.89 to finish with the league's highest average, while Bullants' Justtin Combe compiled the most runs for the season with 412. Caccaviello was the star of the bowling, ending the night with both the aggregate and average awards. In B Grade, Colts' Josh Colbert took home the Alan McRae Medal, being judged the best player during the 2021-22 season, and tied for Player of the Year with Blackheath-Dimboola skipper Sam Polack. READ MORE: As the competition's leading batters, Colbert amassed 386 runs at an average of 38.5 to win the batting aggregate, while teammate Brad Couch made 310 runs at 44.29 to finish with the highest average. Blackheath-Dimboola's Brendan Marrs snared both the bowling aggregate and average awards, with 22 scalps at an average of 8.14. In C Grade, Horsham Saints talisman Lulu Kuriakose had a night out; being named the C Grade Player of the Year, before the Ivan Morrison Medal was placed around his neck. Horsham Saint Rodney Kirkwood won the C Grade batting aggregate award after knocking 277 runs at an mammoth average of 69.25. However it wasn't enough to beat Blackheath-Dimboola's Nathan Schorback for the average award, with Schorback's average of 73, from 219 runs, enough to take home the award. MORE NEWS: Blackheath-Dimboola's excellent night continued, with Archer Laverty winning the bowling award, having taken 16 wickets at an average of 11. The impressive feats continued in the junior leagues. In the Under 16 competition, Xavier Bone (Mountain Ants) was crowned Champion Batter after scoring 257 runs at an average of 42.83, before going on to win the Under 16 Champion Player trophy. Bone's Mountain Ants teammate Nathan Hughes took home the Champion Bowler award with 9 wickets at a unbelievable average of 4.56. The Under 14 Champion Batter and Bowler awards both went to Harrison Hoffman after a brilliant season which included 265 runs at a remarkable average of 88.33, and 13 wickets at an average of 8.15. Hoffman went on to win the Champion Player award for his age group. To round off the evening, a couple of Horsham Cricket Association lifetime awards were presented. Horsham cricketing legend Rowan Scott received a spot in the HCA's Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, the Ellie Flack Memorial Award for Outstanding Service to Cricket went to tireless Horsham Saint volunteer Andrew Sostheim. Rising star Lachlan Weidemann won the Footscray-Edgewater Cricket Club Junior Development Award. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/7c2eec49-fedd-4a5d-9473-c94bcada69a7.JPG/r3_173_5566_3316_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg