Victoria's fox and wild dog bounty collections are back on for 2022. Collection centres will operate across the state in line with COVIDSafe requirement, including Horsham where fox scalps will be collected today. Agriculture Victoria Biosecurity Manager Jason Wishart said eligible participants could submit entire fox scalps for a $10 reward and entire wild dog body parts for a $120 reward during scheduled collection times. "Hunters should visit the Agriculture Victoria website to refresh their knowledge of the terms and conditions of the bounty and to ensure the pieces they submit are acceptable." Mr Wishart said. READ MORE: Dimboola Library to host evening with Tracey Rigney More than 940,000 fox scalps and 4200 wild dog body parts have been collected in Victoria since the fox and wild dog bounty was introduced in 2011. "In 2021 alone, some 69,915 fox scalps and 309 wild dog body parts were collected from 1136 hunters," Mr Wishart said. "We achieved this last year despite reduced mobility and temporary pauses in collections due to COVID-19 restrictions. "Although the numbers are lower than achieved in years before the pandemic, it was still a tremendous effort by our Victorian community." Foxes and wild dogs are 'declared' established pest animals in Victoria. COMMUNITY: Haven Tennis set to finally celebrate centenary They cannot be eradicated from the state and require ongoing management by all public and private landowners. Mr Wishart said the most effective programs take an integrated approach using control options such as baiting, shooting, fencing and trapping. "Foxes and wild dogs can have a significant impact on the profitability and productivity of Victoria's livestock sector," he said. The bounty will run until the end of October. Visit agriculture.vic.gov.au/bounty or call the Customer Service Centre on 136 186. The collection centre for Horsham for fox and wild dog (wild dog by appointment only) will be at 180 Horsham-Noradjuha Road in Horsham on Thursday, March 17. More dates are available at https://agriculture.vic.gov.au/biosecurity/pest-animals/victorian-fox-and-wild-dog-bounty/collection-schedule-north-west-victoria. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

