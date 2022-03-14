news, local-news,

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Mallee, Wimmera and Southwest districts. The Bureau of Meterology has forecast heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding for the next several hours in areas such as Rainbow and Murrayville. This comes as a humid and unstable airmass lies east of a low pressure trough in east South Australia. The next update will be issued at 5.35pm. The SES advises:

