A superb performance by Caleb Hurley inspired the Dunmunkle Renegades to a comprehensive victory over Colts in Monday's Horsham Cricket Under-16.5 decider. Hurley earned man of the match honours after he claimed figures of 4-6 with ball in hand, to go with an unbeaten nine with the bat. Batting first at the home of Horsham cricket, Colts lost opener Jaxon Crooks early to be 0-3. READ MORE: Star opener Logan Millar was then joined by Dylan Newell; with the pair combining for an important 18-run partnership. It was when Newell was dismissed for a team-high 10 however that a collapse was triggered and Colts lost their next four wickets for just ten runs, to be sitting at 6-30. Harry Millar and Lachlan Dixon offered some resistance adding 17 runs together, before the former was dismissed for 4 with the score on 47. Colts finished their innings 9-55, leaving the Renegades a modest target of 56 runs needed to be crowned champions. After Hurley, Connor Weidemann was the Renegades' best bowler finishing with figures of 2-6. With little runs to play with, Colts got off to an ideal start when Logan Millar had Connor Weidemann caught without troubling the score. Blake Downer was then joined by number three Will Gellatly at the crease and the pair quickly extinguished any hope of a Colts win, combining for a match-high 29 run partnership. As a Renegades victory drew near, Millar struck again, removing Downer for a quickfire 18 off 12. The left-arm quick followed up his work the very next ball, dismissing Oscar Gawith for 0. Hurley then strode to the crease and alongside Gellatly peeled off the winning runs from just 11.2 overs. Gellatly finished 19 not out to be the game's highest scorer, while Millar was Colts' sole wicket taker, claiming impressive figures of 3-9. The premiership was a fitting reward for the Renegades, who only lost the one game for the season; a round 11 defeat to Homers.

