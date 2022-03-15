news, local-news,

Some races at the Edenhope Cup may have been called off, but organisers were still pleased with the day. Edenhope Race Club manager Tammy Pretlove told the Wimmera Mail-Times the day was not a disaster, despite races being called off. "It really is disappointing, but at the end of the day, we were still able to put on an event that the community could come and enjoy," Pretlove said. "So many community events have been cancelled the last two years and we're lucky enough, we've been able to keep going. "Even though it was disappointing, we can't thank those patrons that stuck with us enough really." Trouble on the track was noticed not long into the day. READ MORE: "After the running of race three, a couple of holes appeared in the track," Pretlove said. "It looks like a culvert has shifted. We've had enormous amounts of rain the last few months. "The tracks are inspected two or three times prior to a race meeting, it was certainly not neglect on the part of Edenhope Race Club or Racing Victoria. "We've been here for a hundred years and it hasn't happened before. "It is just one of those unforeseen unfortunate circumstances... a very, very rare occurrence." Pretlove said the trainers and jockeys were understanding despite the abandoned races. MORE NEWS: "They were the ones that had the query about the track, and together with the stewards," "They weren't derogatory towards the club at all. Their safety is paramount and they were so respectful towards the club. It was fantastic. "There's so many volunteer hours thrown into that track as well, so yeah, everyone's disappointed. But at the end of the day, pleased that we could still go on with an event of some description." Despite races being called off, Pretlove said around "eighty per cent" of attendees remained at the track. "Obviously there were a few of the crowd that went, but the majority stuck around. "We kept the music going, we kept the bars open, we kept the food going...fashions on the field was still done. "We just, unfortunately, couldn't give them any horse races from four until eight. "It was a great day, even though there were no horses, it was still a great, great atmosphere." Pretlove said she was grateful for the community support, as well as the volunteers and committee members who worked hard to put the event together. "It made it not a total loss for the race club," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/061f6a99-88d0-4bb8-a54d-ab8fa5baed0a.jpg/r9_0_3692_2081_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg