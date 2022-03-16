news, local-news,

MINYIP residents are patting themselves on the back after the town's 150th-anniversary celebrations went off along the Labour Day long weekend without a hitch. Celebrations ran from March 11 to 14, and included live music, fireworks, markets and the annual Minyip Show and Shine. Minyip 150 celebration committee president Peter Nieward said he was impressed with the massive turnout across the weekend. "On Saturday we had somewhere between 1200 to 1500 people in the main street, which was blocked off," he said. "We had 150 entries of cars. Many people who have never seen a Show and Shine in the town were very impressed. The weather was good as well, it was awesome." READ MORE: Originally founded in 1872, Minyip served as a key grain storage point and railway stop in the Yarriambiack Shire region. The town grew to international popularity in the 1980s when it was used to film the much-loved television series The Flying Doctors. Mr Nieward, a fifth-generation resident of Minyip, said the town had undergone many changes in his lifetime. "The farms have gotten bigger, so therefore every time you buy your neighbour out that is another family lost to the area," he said. "There has been a reduction of services in the town." OTHER NEWS: The town has a history of coming together to fill gaps left by a loss of services. In the late 90s, Minyip residents, alongside their Rupanyup counterparts, formed a combined community bank after the big four shut branches in both towns. Residents also fought a three-year battle to bring a petrol station to the town after its BP closed in 2018. Mr Nieward said the 150th anniversary was about celebrating the achievements of Minyip's people as much as its long history. "Just how strong and vibrant the community can be when everyone works together and pulls through. How great is it, all these people getting together," he said. "We are not doing it for a profit - although hopefully, we can give back to the town in some way. It is a community-run effort that everyone came back to enjoy."

