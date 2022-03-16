news, local-news,

A group of anti-vaccine mandate demonstrators assembled at May Park on Tuesday, March 15, for a public barbecue event which the group claimed was not a protest. A few dozen people attended the event displaying banners, flags and an advertising truck with the slogan "end the mandates" printed along the side. The event was organised by Cafe Locked Out and supported by political organisation Reignite Democracy Australia. READ MORE: Cafe Locked Out spokesperson Michael Gray Griffith said the group was inspired to do a tour of regional Victoria after attending the protests in Canberra. "We are touring around the country encouraging people to think before they vote and removing the general apathy where we always just vote one way or the other," he said. "We encourage people to have a discussion about ending the mandates." Following the barbecue, Mr Griffith shot a series of videos around Horsham. One video saw an associate of Cafe Locked Out standing outside the Up tempo Cafe vaccine clinic, calling the COVID vaccine poison. Lister House clinic chief executive Amanda Wilson said the comments were disappointing. "People can be pro-choice. They can choose what they want and we will always respect those wishes," she said. "However it is not necessary to degrade a business that we rent a beautiful space from."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/f8fea40d-4b89-40e1-8dbb-a0d4c321bf30.JPG/r260_355_5568_3354_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg