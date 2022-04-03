news, local-news,

Rupanyup's A Grade netball joint coach Emma Downes is keeping it relatively simple ahead of season 2022, after going winless in 2021. "In all honesty it would be nice to get a few wins on the board," Downes said. "But the main focus for me is just to ensure all players across the entire netball club have an enjoyable year and we are playing some competitive netball." READ MORE: Downes will combine with Jenny Downer to coach the Panthers; something which she is thrilled 'about. "Jenny has a wealth of knowledge about the game," she said. "It's really exciting to have her back on board in the senior group." Although losing some talent, the Panthers have retained and added to their core group. Gemma Morgan is back in the side for 2022, along with a host of other key names. "It'll be great to have Gemma Morgan back in the team this year, she'll be pivotal in our senior group," Downes said. "Emily Hurley and Kayla Weidemann are going around again, bringing a wealth of experience. "Taylor Morgan and Kiarah House who featured in a few games last year will also pull the dress on for their home club when they can." The side will also welcome back Alex Matthews after the birth of her first child. Downes, who also doubles as Rupanyup's netball director, has been impressed by the club's pre-season as a whole. RELATED NEWS: "Pre-season's been good so far," she said. "We're really excited about the junior netball this season. We've had strong numbers across the board for the first time in a while. "The main focus for me this year as director is giving those junior girls some experience playing senior netball. And the likes of Grace Turner and Adelle Weidemann are the future of our club and going forward it'll be good to see them develop in both juniors and seniors." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/abf59ed7-0d86-4a3a-9c2d-9173c70fcba1.jpg/r32_82_981_618_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg