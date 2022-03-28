news, local-news,

2022 was a dream debut for Kaniva-Leeor United in the HDFNL A Grade competition and in season 2022 coach Emma Hawker is hoping her side can improve even further. The Cougars finished 2021 in fourth and were set to break their finals drought before COVID-19 intervened. "Everyone's really excited to go further this year and play some finals because it's been a while for the club," Hawker said. READ MORE: "Last year was a great experience for everyone at the club so it's definitely going to drive us to hopefully do better this year." Kaniva-Leeor's line-up will be relatively similar to their season 2021 side according to Hawker. "In our A Grade side we've pretty much retained seven of our players," she said. "We've also had some people returning and some people from B Grade who are pushing into the side." One of the areas Hawker is hoping her side can improve on in 2022 is their development of player combinations and chemistry. "Overall I think it will be more exciting to see more combinations, because obviously with a shortened season last year we were a bit limited," she said. The Cougars will also be more prepared against teams and their unique playing styles after their inaugural year. "We didn't know how anyone else played," Hawker said. "I can take that into this year for player match-ups and have a bit more of an idea about what will work better." As a whole club, Hawker has been impressed by what she's witnessed at Kaniva-Leeor's preseason netball training. "It's been really good," she said. "We've had some really good numbers, which has been fantastic. "Usually pre-seasons you're really slow to the mark but we've been really fortunate having well over twenty people. "We're still in the midst of the selection period though but we're looking to be fielding four senior sides but it's very exciting. "Everyone's pretty excited to get back into it and hopefully have a successful year." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/3fbdba7c-ce27-407c-908e-41500ce6d2e4.jpg/r1_210_271_363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg