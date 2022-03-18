news,

Details: Bed 6 Bath 2 Cars 4 $998,000 LAND 1.94 ha (4.74 ac) AGENCY: Harcourts Horsham CONTACT: Taylor Whitworth on 0499 832 113 INSPECT: By appointment This immaculate family home features sweeping views, a generous acreage for the kids, and an unheard of six bedrooms of accommodation. The spacious kitchen / living area has stone bench tops, dishwasher, induction cooktop, tiled splashback, handy pantry and stainless steel appliances. Situated on 1.92 hectares in Riverside, this spacious home is built to the finest of standards. Boasting either six bedrooms and three lounge rooms, or five bedrooms with four lounge rooms, this home has ample of space for the family and guests to stay. Outside you will find great shedding, immaculate landscaped gardens, swimming pool and an alfresco area with those majestic Grampians views. It's the perfect place for entertaining. For year round comfort you have the option of ducted heating and cooling or wood fire heater. To arrange an inspection contact Taylor Whitworth today.

