Well, I made it through another week without having a heart attack, which is no mean feat when you are 52 years old like me, Shane Warne, Kimberley Kitching and my Nhill P-12 College classmate Dean Wallis. I was definitely feeling some chest pain this time last week, mainly sadness for the families of Shane and Kimberley, but when I saw Essendon champion Dean's familiar face flash across my television screen, I actually got pretty cranky. Dean and I were born on exactly the same day, so I feel as though he has taken the fall that might have been mine. As well as sharing a birthdate, I am on Thyroid medication like politician Kimberley and I've lost then regained weight on a range of diets like Warney. Although I have these things in common with each of the abovementioned heart attack victims, I bet there is something else all four of us most definitely have in common - we are vaccinated up to the eyeballs. I know this to be true because ten days ago we were all still employed - rather than being forced to live as outcasts drinking our coffees in the park. Heart attack figures have gone through the roof in the past year, something we aren't supposed to talk about because it doesn't fit the politically correct narrative. Not happy Jan. Feel free to be angry at me for mentioning it, but maybe you're just not 52 enough to understand. Maybe you don't know a young man who now carries an injured heart into the rest of his life, caused by a certain mandated medication. Maybe you live in fear of the flu. Absorbing the state enforced treatment for Charlie Vector Oh One Niner has meant I can move freely around in my own community and country, but as a person with a couple of auto immune diseases, it hasn't been comfortable, as my level of inflammation has skyrocketed. I'm a pretty big fan of free will as a rule and I totally understand why God created us with it, because having the freedom to choose how you respond gives the decisions you make real meaning. Please feel free to disagree with me, I totally respect your opinion, and your freedom to have it.

