Cost of living a bigger issue

As if the climbing price of petrol weren't bad enough, it seems apparent this cost will soon be passed on by farmers, producers and transport services to store shelf prices including food. The rising cost of fuel - pushed ever higher since the invasion of Ukraine will inevitable put a squeeze on transport and drives up the cost of living. After two years of pandemic-related economic shocks: wage freezes, business closures, job losses and underemployment, you have to wonder how much more households can take. With a budget at the end of the month - and an election not long after - people will be looking to our leaders to get through (more) tough times. The federal government claims it will seek to ease cost of living pressures in the budget, but has warned that the factors driving up fuel prices - and therefore grocery bills - need to be addressed at a global level. However, as we watch the world try to act over Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, it's pretty clear that the thing we need to do "on a global level" is stop reliance on fossil fuels. Reliance of other countries on oil and gas from Russia and others like it means politicians like Putin continue to hold power. The fallout, as the world imposes sanctions and bans Russian oil imports, means the price of fuel - and cauliflower - will go up. Maybe - just like the fires, the recent floods and the spread of diseases - this is another sign that we need to act faster to limit global warming. From a recent survey of thousands of regional Australians, we know know that - for our readers - the issues people care most about this election are health and the environment. Now, it's clearly also going to be a cost of living election too. As we think about who we want to lead our next government, we need to remember that you can't unlink these issues. If we want to be able to afford fresh veggies - we need our leaders to act on the bigger issues too.