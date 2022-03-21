news, local-news,

Saturday's Horsham Cricket Association A and B Grade grand finals promised to entertain and both matches did not disappoint. In A Grade, it was Rup-Minyip who put on one of their better performances of the year to shock the highly-fancied Bullants by just two wickets. Batting first at City Oval, the Bullants were looking dangerous at 1-40 before Connor Weidemann dismissed Justtin Combe for a measured 20. READ MORE: That wicket brought Shane Oakley to the crease, who was able to combine with Matt Combe for a 28-run partnership, before Combe departed for a well made 32. Oakley started seeing them well, but when he was dismissed for a team-high 39 the Bullants were 6-122. The Bullants finished with a formidable 7-147 from their 45 overs, which would have been more had it not been for the bowling of Connor Weidemann, Lachie Weidemann and Corey Morgan; each taking two wickets. Troy Dumesny also deserves mention for his unbeaten 17 from just as many balls. Chasing a reasonable total against the competition's strongest bowling unit was never going to be easy for the Blue Panthers. At 5-44 the side were in a spot of bother and hope was fading quickly, before Bailey Young strode to the crease. Batting down the order for the decider, the number seven got to work and was able to compile a 46-run partnership alongside Dylan Eats. Eats was striking them nicely but when he left for 34, there was still significant work to do. Young rose to the occasion and thanks to some valuable contributions from the tail was able to get the Blue Panthers home, eight wickets down with 21 balls to spare. Caeleb Leith (12 not out) hit the winning runs; a beautifully lofted strike over cover for six which was followed by the appropriate celebrations. An unlikely victory had been secured and the Blue Panthers stormed the ground and celebrated their first A Grade premiership since 2015-16. Jordan McDonald was the Bullants' best bowler finishing with 3-35, while Young was a deserved winner of the Player of the Final award. The B Grade grand final at Coughlin Park was a similarly close affair, as the Horsham Saints snatched a nine-run victory over Laharum. The Saints batted first and were 3-33 when Gary Davidson and Aiden Laffy met in the middle. The pair had put on 69 runs and were threatening to take the game away from Laharum, when Laffy was stumped for a quality 31 off the bowling of Mitch Martin. Davidson continued to play his shots and added 32 to the score with Rushit Vekariya, before the latter was run out for 18. Davidson was finally dismissed for a classy 87 with the score on 160. The Saints finished all out for 164, with Josh Mahoney claiming Laharum's best figures of 4-35. Laharum started their innings well and were in control at 3-72, after just losing Ben Peucker for a composed 30. Max Bunworth and Mahoney reached 115 before Bunworth was removed by Hamerston for 14. Mahoney fought hard for his side but when Saxon Souness dismissed him for 35, the Saints moved into the box seat. Still, Laharum kept edging closer and closer to the target and with Martin out there they were a chance. Jono Carroll removed Martin for 11 and ultimately the tail needed to do too much against the top-notch death bowling of Carroll and Hamerston. Carroll held his nerve to take the final wicket on the third last ball of the day, with Laharum still requiring nine runs for victory. Carroll and Hamerston finished with the near-identical figures of 3-27 and 3-28. Davidson was presented with the Player of the Final award.

